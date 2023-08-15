They lived happily as a couple for over 35 years.

But Maame Afia Birago is hurt due to her inability to bear a child, a situation that drove her husband to have an affair with another woman.

“We have been married for over thirty-five years with no child,” she sobbed when she appeared on Nhyira FM’s Obra Show.

It’s been 14 years since Kwabena Poku broke up with her but the two have yet to officially divorce.

According to Afia Brago, her husband clandestinely took away her wedding ring and moved out of the house.

“I was living in a single room with my husband but he informed me that he was done building a house so we would be moving in there soon. But I later found out he was living with another woman in that house and they had three children,” she said.

Maame Afia Birago reported her observation to their families but her husband has failed to return to her.

“Since, he doesn’t have the will to marry me, I need compensation from him,” she demanded.

But Kwabena Poku, who was also on the Obra show, accused his wife of displaying ‘bad character’ that made him cheat to have a child with another woman.

“She traveled to Enchi to visit her sister’s child but refused to pay just a visit to her rival’s child,” he claimed.

Kwabena Poku,vhowever, says their marriage is not dissolved.

“The last time I offered her alimony was three months ago,” he said.

The man also claimed the house belongs to his second wife.

Mama Effe and the Obra team have pledged to investigate ownership of the house and find an amicable settlement to the matter.

