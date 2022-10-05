The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) says it has received the order of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to compensate customers following its prepaid vending challenges.

However, the directive has to be discussed at the management level to see the best way to go about it.

The General Manager, External Communications at ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, disclosed this on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

“ECG has sighted the directive from PURC but management will have the appropriate conversation with PURC and the outcome will be made known to the public,” he said.

A Deputy Head of Research and Corporate Affairs, Deborah Bonney, who also spoke on the show indicated ECG is expected to implement the directive.

“It is an order and they [ECG] have no other option than to implement it and furnish the commission with all the data,” she stated.

Throwing more light on the compensation rates, Madam Bonney explained household consumers should expect 10 units which is GHS 120 worth of prepaid units.

“Industrial customers per the directive are to be given 100 units which is worth GHS1,200 and when customers buy their prepaid units, these compensations are supposed to reflect on the receipts issued,” she explained.

She further pledged PURC’s commitment to ensure consumers’ satisfaction by ensuring service providers deliver on their mandate.

ECG in the past few days had technical challenges affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers in some operational areas of the country.



The Management of ECG in a release dated October 1, 2022, however, announced that the issues of the third party vending have been resolved.

But to PURC, the development is a breach of ECG’s obligations specifically sections 11 and 12 (1) and (2) of the Public Utility Act, 1997, (Act538).

A statement signed by Executive Secretary, Ishmael Ackah (PhD), therefore, explained the compensation is in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.