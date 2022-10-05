The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to compensate all customers affected by the vending challenges which occurred nationwide.

ECG in the past few days had technical challenges affecting smooth service provision to prepaid customers in some operational areas of the country.



The Management of ECG in a release dated October 1, 2022, however, announced that the issues of the third party vending have been resolved.

But to PURC, the development is a breach of ECG’s obligations specifically sections 11 and 12 (1) and (2) of the Public Utility Act, 1997, (Act538).

A statement, signed by Executive Secretary Ishmael Ackah (PhD), has therefore explained the compensation is in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.

The statement further asked ECG to contact Mr Ackah for any clarification on the directive.

Below is the full statement: