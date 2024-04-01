Residents of Gomoa Adawukwa in the Gomoa East District of the Central region are up in arms with government over compensation as their buildings have been earmarked for demolition.

Over 50 houses have been earmarked to be demolished to pave the way for the dualisation of the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

In an interview with Adom News, some residents said the compensation allocated is not enough to look for new accommodation.

They claimed the amount disbursed is not even up to ten per cent of the money they were promised.

In addition, the disgruntled residents have appealed for ample time to relocate, stating the one-week ultimatum for eviction is not enough.

However, the District Chief Executive (DCE) Solomon Darko Quarm has fought off the claims, stating the affected residents have already been paid 65 per cent with preparations underway to settle the remaining 35 per cent.

Immediate-past Minister of Roads and Transport, Kwasi Amoako-Atta in December 2023 cut sod for the dualisation of the hghway to reduce accidents and traffic.

The stretch has been identified as the most critical and deadliest in the Central region.

The quality of the road and the rampant accidents over the years has been mind-boggling due to drivers’ non-adherence to road safety regulations.

The dualisation is a 30-kilometre project which will start from Krispo City to Winneba junction and is expected to be completed within 30 months.

He therefore directed all Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) on the stretch to inform container owners to remove them before the contractor starts work.