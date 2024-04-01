Omankrado of Gomoa Fetteh who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Las Vegas Beach Resort, Nana Kwesi Quansah popularly known as Akwesi Alhaji has supported the 2024 Adom TV ‘Fufuo’ party with a cow.

Nana Quansah made the presentation on Saturday, March 30 ahead of the highly anticipate event today, Easter Monday April 1.

In an interview with Adom News revealed the gesture forms part of his numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

According to him, he did it not just for The Multimedia Group or Adom TV but to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians from far and near who will grace the event.

Adom TV/FM’s Obiri Yeboah Fentemfrem and Priscilla Anaman who received the cow on behalf of the company commended Nana Kwesi Quansah for his support.

Join us at the Multimedia Car Park in Kokomlemle from 6:am to 5:pm for a day filled with gastronomic delights.

Proudly sponsored by Obuase Bitters, Franko Trading Enterprise, Nkulenu, and Tasty Tom, this year’s event is set to be bigger, better, and more delicious than ever before.

With the support of these esteemed sponsors, we’re bringing together the finest ingredients, the most talented chefs, and the most mouthwatering dishes to create an unforgettable culinary experience for all.

For years, Adom TV has been at the forefront of promoting Ghanaian culture and cuisine through events like the Adom Fufuo Party.

Watch the video of the presentation above: