Adom TV once again in a remarkable way organised the third edition of its annual ‘Fufuo Party’ at the forecourt of the Multimedia Group Limited.

This year’s edition of the ‘Fufuo Party’ dubbed #Timtim, saw hundreds troop from near and far places in Accra to participate.

The much anticipated party officially commenced with the Masters Band thrilling patrons to good highlife songs as patrons were seen pottering their ‘asankas’ and dancing to the good tunes from the Masters Band.

Hiplife artistes such as Kofi Kinaata, Atta Adwoa, KK Fosu and others, who came to join in the party, did not disappoint as they electrified the atmosphere with their captivating songs.

From Abunuabunu, light soup, chicken soup to goat soup, palm nut soup to werewere and fresh fish soup, patrons ate to their fill.

Patrons also had the opportunity to interact with their favourite Adom TV personalities such as Nana Yaa and Omanhene.

The ‘Fufuo Party’ slated for today, is in celebration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

See more photos below: