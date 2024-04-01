Highly anticipated Adom TV’s Fufuo Party 2024, is currently ongoing at the Multimedia Car Park at Kokomlemle in Accra.

This event promises to showcase and promote the most mouthwatering Ghanaian dishes, providing an unforgettable culinary experience for all attendees.

Every year, this event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the diversity and richness of Ghanaian food, forging bonds of friendship and camaraderie over shared meals and experiences.

The event is proudly sponsored by Obuase Bitters, Franko Trading Enterprise, Nkulenu, and Tasty Tom.

Below are some photos of the party:

