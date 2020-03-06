The 63rd Independence Day celebration parade in the Eastern region took a different twist when schoolchildren matched in branded socks by dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

The students of the school based in Nkawkaw matched in the ‘Reign’ branded socks to the cheers of on-lookers in a celebratory fashion.

Parents, teachers and pupils of other schools who had thronged the venue were excited seeing them.

The 63rd Independence celebration is being held for the first time at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: ‘Consolidating Our Gains.’