US news portals have been buzzing with a story about a public health director who offered health tips on how to avoid contracting the deadly coronavirus – then refused to take her own advice seconds later.

“Today, start working on not touching your face — because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose, or eyes,” Dr Sara Cody, director of the Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department said at the Friday press conference.

But seconds later, Cody brought out her finger and licked her finger in an effort to easily flip through her press conference notes.

A video of it has gone viral, thebuzzfeed.com has reported. It has been watch 5.3 million times.

Carlifonia has 11 cases of coronavirus infections as several countries in Europe raise public health alarm over the disease that has killed at least 3,000 globally since it broke out in China last December.

There has been 148 cases of coronavirus infections in the US as at Wednesday with 11 patients dying.

There is a huge public education campaign against touching, handshakes, kissing or gestures that may spread the virus.

Dr Sara Cody’s inability to take the advice she gave only goes to point out how hard it is to keep one’s hands of one’s face.

According to a 2015 study, people averagely touch their faces 23 times per hour.