Hearts of Oak have announced that they have parted ways with Central African Republic (CAR) striker Yassan Ouatching after only a season with the Ghanaian giants.

The club in a statement on Thursday, June 29, 2023, said it has mutually parted ways with the Central African Republic international.

“Hearts of Oak mutually part ways with Yassan Ouatching. We wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the club said.

🚨 Official:



Hearts of Oak mutually part ways with Yassan Ouatching. We wish him the best in his future endeavours. #AHOSC#StarLife pic.twitter.com/krkkk8ZB8G — Phooobia! – #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) June 29, 2023

Ouatching joined the Ghana Premier League side on a two-year deal before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 13 games throughout the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, without scoring a goal.

He started only six of those games, with the other seven as a substitute.