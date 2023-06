Hearts of Oak have announced that they have parted ways with Central African Republic (CAR) striker Yassan Ouatching after only a season with the Ghanaian giants.

The club in a statement on Thursday, June 29, 2023, said it has mutually parted ways with the Central African Republic international.

β€œHearts of Oak mutually part ways with Yassan Ouatching. We wish him the best in his future endeavours,” the club said.

Ouatching joined the Ghana Premier League side on a two-year deal before the start of the 2022/23 season.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 13 games throughout the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season, without scoring a goal.

He started only six of those games, with the other seven as a substitute.