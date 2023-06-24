The National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s candidate for the Assin North bye-election, James Gyakye Quayson, has pledged support to the children of the party member who lost her life in an accident during campaign.

The four kids will receive a welfare endowment package of ¢500 each every month towards their upbringing.

With this, each of the four surviving children will have ¢2,000 upkeep money.

To demonstrate his commitment towards his pledge, Mr Quayson has made a one-year deposit of ¢24,000 into the Children’s Welfare Endowment Fund.

This was announced by the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi at the one-week funeral rite of the deceased.

Mr Gyamfi also added that the candidate has also pledged to bear full cost of medical treatment for one of the kids with glaucoma at the Interbeton Hospital in Cape Coast.

Meanwhile, the party has further assured the family of its support “towards a befitting burial and funeral in honour of our fallen Comrade and her children.”

The woman was confirmed dead with several others injured in a road accident at Dansame, a community in the Assin North constituency.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred when one of the front tyres of the vehicle got burst.

When it happened, former president John Mahama and his entourage suspended their campaign to commiserate with the family of the deceased.