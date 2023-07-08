Parts of the road that has been cordoned off because of the road crash
There is gridlock on the Tema-Accra motorway after a fuel tanker fell beneath a bridge on the stretch.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 8, has led to the road being blocked to traffic.

Road users are, therefore, advised to find alternative routes as officers of the Police and officers of the Ghana National Fire Service work to ensure the safe removal of the fuel tanker.

