There is gridlock on the Tema-Accra motorway after a fuel tanker fell beneath a bridge on the stretch.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, July 8, has led to the road being blocked to traffic.

Road users are, therefore, advised to find alternative routes as officers of the Police and officers of the Ghana National Fire Service work to ensure the safe removal of the fuel tanker.

This morning, there is heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the Motorway as a result of a gruesome accident involving a tanker that crashed and fell off a bridge.



