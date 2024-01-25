The Ministry of Interior has reviewed the curfew hours in the Bawku municipality to between 6:00 pm and 6:00 am.

The revision takes effect from Thursday, January 25, 2024.

This was contained in a statement signed by Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew hours for Bawku Municipality and its environs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am to 6:00 pm to 6:00 am effective Thursday, January 25, 2024,” the press release announced.

Meanwhile, government has called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

In addition, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bawku Municipality and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.

