The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, in collaboration with the members of the Regional Security Council and in consultation with the Interior Minister and the National Security Minister, have imposed curfew on Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality with immediate effect.

The curfew will be in force from 5:00 pm to 7:00am everyday pending periodic assessments and reviews.

The decision of the Ahafo REGSEC has been necessitated following violent clashes that claimed one life and causing injuries to five others on Sunday night.

It should be recalled that in recent times, there has been misunderstanding between two chieftancy fashions in the town.

Mr George Boakye and the top security officials in the Region as well as the MCE for Tano and Asunafo North, Ernest Kwarteng and Yaw Osei Boahen have since visited the community to assess the situation first hand.

The Minister and his entourage visited the family of the deceased to commiserate with them on their loss.

He, however, charged the security to continue full investigations till justice is served.

They also touched base with the leaders of the two stakeholder groups in the town to appeal for calm.