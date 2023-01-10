Former Asante Kotoko NCC Chairman, Kwaku Amponsah, has criticized the head coach of the side for failing to improve the players in the ongoing season.

His comments come after the Porcupine Warriors’ 1-1 draw with Great Olympics in the matchday 11 games at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Kotoko now sit 3rd on the league log with 19 points.

According to Mr Amponsah, the Burkinabe gaffer has failed to improve players and must up his game to ensure the team does better in the ongoing football season.

READ ALSO

“I have been an advocate for our fans to calm down and have patience for the coach because we still have more games ahead but it seems a bit difficult to tolerate it,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“Our players are good individually but it seems they are declining. Our captain Richard Boadu is losing form, and some other players are not improving.

“He (Seydou Zerbo) must improve his performance and that of our players. I will still appeal for a lot more patience for the coach but if he continues like this, then I’m afraid management should get rid of him because of his declining performance.”

Under Zerbo, Asante Kotoko have progressed to the Round 32 stage of the MTN FA Cup and will face Tamale City in the Aliu Mahama Stadium in the matchday 12 games on Tuesday.