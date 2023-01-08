The Matchday 11 of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League has ended at the various stadia with a game left to be played on Monday.

On Friday, Kotoku Royals recorded their second win of the campaign by beating Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.

On Saturday, Accra Lions at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope defeated in-form Legon Cities 3-1.

Having suffered a defeat in midweek, Hearts of Oak at the Cape Coast Stadium returned to winning ways by defeating struggling Tamale City 3-2.

In the Sunday games, Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium were held to a 1-1 draw against Accra Great Olympics.

Karela United at the CAM Park at Ayinase drew goalless with Real Tamale United.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United were also held to a 1-1 draw against King Faisal.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park defeated FC Sarmartex 1996 by 1-0.

On Monday, Bibiani Gold Stars at the DUN’s Park will host Aduana Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Aduana Stars sit top of the league log with 20 points as Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko come 2nd and 3rd with 19 points each.

At the bottom three, FC Samartex, Tamale City and Kotoku Royals sit 16th, 17th and 18th respectively with 12, 10 and seven points respectively.

