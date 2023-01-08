Patrick Osei Agyemang, known in the media space as Countryman Songo, emotionally went on his knees at Nhyira FM to appeal to Asante Kotoko supporters to attend the club’s matches in the Ghana Premier League.

Songo, who is a co-opted management member of Kotoko in charge of events and promotions, rushed to the studios of Nhyira FM in Kumasi on Saturday when the sports team was championing a campaign to improve attendance at the various stadia in the local league.

According to him, the supporters should put aside whatever misgivings they have with the management and the playing body and throng the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchdays.

He believes this will aid the club financially to be able to run the team professionally.

“Kotoko supporters, always come and support the team, management will always listen to you in the year 2023.

‘’We plead with them, beginning with the game against Olympics to do come in their numbers to the stadium and cheer the team to victory,” he said.

Luv FM and Nhyira FM have launched a radio campaign to highlight factors affecting low attendance at premier league matches and championing recommendations to improve patronage of the local league.

The hashtag for the campaign is #FillGPLCenters.