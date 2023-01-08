Real Madrid fell to defeat at Villarreal who deservedly took the three points at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

After a first half dominated by the home side, Villarreal took the lead shortly after the break when a mistake by Ferland Mendy presented the ball to Gerard Moreno at the edge of the area and he squared left to Yeremi Pino to beat Thibaut Courtois.

Real were level just before the hour mark when a penalty was given for an inadvertent handball from Juan Foyth in the box and Karim Benzema converted.

Another spot kick proved to be the winner as just four minutes later, a ball from Foyth was handled by the falling David Alaba and Gerard Moreno netted the crucial goal.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr both had gilt-edged chances to equalise in the closing stages but Villarreal managed to hold on for a win which lifts them level on points with fourth-place Atletico Madrid while Real are still behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference.