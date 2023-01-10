Rapper Kwaw Kese has slammed the government for allowing American rapper Meek Mill to shoot his music video despite security concerns at the Jubilee House, the presidential palace and office of the President of Ghana.

According to him, no Ghanaian musician will be given such privilege, adding that, the gesture portrays clearly that foreigners are loved more than the locals.

Taking to his Twitter platform, Kwaw Kese said “Ghana is not for Ghanaians, remember that.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Kwaw Kese will go against the government deeming them as bias.

When Jamaican musician Popcaan arrived in Ghana some years ago, Kwaw Kese alerted the authorities, asking why they couldn’t arrest the music star for smoking marijuana publicly, but he, Kwaw Kese, was arrested for a similar gesture.

