Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, has reiterated that the Black Stars are still a good brand despite failing to perform at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The four-time African champions having secured qualification at the expense of Nigeria failed to perform at the Mundial.

Ghana opened their campaign with a defeat against Portugal but recorded a 3-2 win over South Korea in their second group game.

However, the Black Stars needed a draw to book a place in the last 16 but the team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay to exit the tournament.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points and finished at the bottom of Group H.

But Mr Twum, speaking in an interview, said the Black Stars are still a good brand on the continent.

“The Black Stars brand is still attractive on the continent,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“Despite the World Cup failure in Qatar, several coaches have applied for the job and anytime the GFA’s mail is opened, coaches are still in there.

“We were just unlucky at the World Cup but we still have a good brand. Ghana have played the World Cup four times and it tells we are doing something right,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are expected to be reassembled in March 2023 for a doubleheader against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.