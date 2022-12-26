KRC Genk winger, Joseph Paintsil, says he is elated with Otto Addo’s exit as the head coach of the Black Stars following the country’s poor performance at the just-ended 2022 World Cup.

The 24-year-old despite being named in the provisional 55-man squad, couldn’t make the squad list for the tournament in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with Belgian Newspaper, the winger could not hold back his disappointment.

According to him, he was unfairly treated by Otto Addo following his shocking exclusion from the squad list.

He added that the reasons given by the Borussia Dortmund talent trainer over his snub were not fair and valid and remains excited following his exit.

“His decision was unfair,” Paintsil told Belang van Limburg.

“He [Otto Addo] gave me no valid reason to explain my absence. I told him the same thing during a phone conversation. He told me that there were players ahead of me in the hierarchy. Among them, there were guys who, like me, play in the Jupiler Pro League. They didn’t present the same stats, but Addo said football isn’t all about goals and assists.”

He added on his exit: “I’m happy about it. The World Cup was a fantastic opportunity to show me to the world, but he took it away from me.

“I’m now patiently waiting to see who the next national coach will be because I will always be available for the national team.”

Hoping for him that he continues to shoot on the ground as he does behind a microphone,” he added.