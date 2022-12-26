Ghanaian coach, Sellas Tetteh, has revealed that he is yet to receive anything from the country after winning the U-20 Fifa World Cup in Egypt.

The former Liberty Professionals gaffer led the Black Satellites to win the African Youth Championship and the Mundial in Cairo to become the first African side to lift the trophy.

According to the veteran trainer, he was supposed to be paid some $4,000 when Ghana won the U-20 World Cup but he has not received the money after 13 years.

READ ALSO

“I have been discussing with Kurt Okraku because since we, the technical team when we won the World Cup they didn’t pay us any money. They didn’t pay us any money. There was a document for it. I went and discussed that with Kurt Okraku. At least they were supposed to give us $4,000,” Sellas Tetteh disclosed in an interview with Sports Obama TV.

“As for the players their money and all those things, they were not paid anything. They kept it in an account for them. I have spoken to the people in charge and Kurt Okraku but he has been busy because of the World Cup. I will try and meet him and talk to him,” he added.