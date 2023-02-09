The Minister for the Interior has, by executive instrument, renewed the curfew hours imposed on the Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew, which took effect on Wednesday, 8 February 2023, will now begin from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.

In a statement, the government has called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.

Also, they have been urged not to use non-violent means to settle disputes and channel their energies into ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, the ministry has announced a total ban on the carrying of arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon in the area.

They have warned that anyone found with any of those things will be arrested and prosecuted.