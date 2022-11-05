The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, has reviewed the curfew imposed on Bimbilla in the Northern Region.

The Ministry said the renewed curfew was based on advice by the Northern Regional Security Council to stem insecurity threats in the area.

“The review of the curfew takes effect from Friday, November 4, 2022. The curfew hours will now be from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am,” it said.

Chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area have been advised to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and resort to non-violent means to ensure peace in the area.

“Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the Bimbilla Township and surrounding areas from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Ministry’s statement said.

Bimbilla, Bawku and other towns have been identified as hotspot areas for violent clashes between various ethnic groups.

For this reason, the government has on several occasions placed a curfew on these towns and their environs to maintain law and order and ensure peace in the communities.