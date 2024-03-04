The Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has reiterated government’s dedication to the prompt completion of all road projects initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration despite funding challenges.

During a site visit to the Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange Project, inaugurated by President Akufo-Addo in 2020, the Minister reassured the public of its completion.

Speaking to Citi News on Monday, the Minister said despite economic hurdles and delays in obtaining foreign funding, government is unwavering in its determination to complete these crucial infrastructure projects.

“Because of the debt exchange programme many of these projects that are under foreign funds have delayed. Government has taken a decision to negotiate with the contractors so that projects that are nearing completion from 80, 90% towards 100% can come to site and work.

“This project is about 88% complete. The plan is for it to be finished by September. I am personally satisfied with the timelines, and I have urged them to stay committed to completing it by September. This is a very important project,” he stated.

