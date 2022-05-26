The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, has backed President Akufo-Addo’s directive for the removal of all structures on waterways.

According to him, it is a key intervention to stop the perennial flooding in parts of the country.

To him, although the move may have social implications, his outfit will comply with the President’s directive.

“We have the political will to pull down structures on waterways. Whenever I go to inspect these drains, I sometimes order them to pull certain buildings down but I am not the implementing agency but since the President has come out with directives, we have to obey it. There would be no human face to pulling down structures on waterways,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday.

The President, after directing the removal of all structures on waterways also charged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to ensure that, with immediate effect, every obstruction to the free flow of water, as well as developments along watercourses, is removed.

The President gave the directive when he commissioned two dredgers and marine equipment by Dredge Masters Limited (DML), a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of companies (JGC), on May 25, 2022.