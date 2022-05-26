Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, has said the government’s immediate solution to floods is continuous desilting of drains.

The Minister made this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme after days of heavy flooding in parts of the Greater Accra and the Volta regions which displaced many people and destroyed properties running into millions of Ghana cedis.

Mr Asenso Boakye said as of December last year, his outfit has constructed 19,000 km of drains across the country.

To him, the floods would have been worse if they had not dredged the drainage systems.

“Our short term intervention will be desilting and dredging. It is something we do all the time but because of in case human activity and the way we dispose of waste, it has become necessary that we do it all the time.

“But we need money to do all that and so we are speaking to the Finance Ministry to get us money to desilt our lagoons to reduce the floods drastically,” he said.