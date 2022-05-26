Embattled politician, Adwoa Safo says she remains the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection despite her absence and will come back to take her position.

This according to the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) is because she has not been sacked nor resigned from office.

Speaking on The Pulse on Joy News, she said she is currently taking care of her sick son and will resume her duties as Minister and MP when all issues are settled.

“When I touch down in Ghana, I’m going to do what I need to do as the Gender Minister since I haven’t resigned or been relieved from my post. I will return when issues with family are well sorted out which is not something I can predict or within my power,” she said.

On calls for her resignation, she added: “I don’t respond to third parties because a dismissal is a prerogative of the president and he is aware of everything I am dealing with.”

President Akufo-Addo on October 6, 2021, extended the lawmaker’s absence of leave which she sought for personal reasons and was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, she was unable to resume and sought more time.

In her absence, and until further notice, the President directed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to act as caretaker Minister.