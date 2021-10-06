President Nana Akufo-Addo has extended the leave of absence from office for the Gender Minister, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament’s leave, which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.

However, she was unable to resume and sought more time.

In a statement signed by Eugene Arhin on Wednesday, the presidency said madam Safo’s leave has been extended.

It did not, however, state when she will resume.

“In her absence, and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to act as caretaker Minister,” the statement said.