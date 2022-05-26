The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has addressed issues concerning her absence from Parliament and threats from some party members to have her seat declared vacant.

In an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Thursday, May 26, the Gender Minister who is still not in the country mentioned family as the cause of her absence.

According to her, although she is committed to President Akufo-Addo, her constituents and her role as the Gender Minister, her family must come first; hence, her continuous absence from Parliament.

Touching on her meeting with the Privileges Committee which was expected to take place on Friday, May 27, Adwoa Safo said she was not aware of the hearing.

Watch the full interview below: