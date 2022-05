The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has disclosed that she has not been served any notice to appear before Parliament’s Privileges Committee.

In an exclusive interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse, Thursday, the Gender Minister said the first time she heard about any such meeting was through her interview on the channel.

“I am not aware of any such thing. I am just hearing it from you,” she said.

More soon…