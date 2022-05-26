The cold days and nights are just the perfect time to increase the heat in our sex lives.

The weather has indeed taken a turn for good, and quite a number of people are really loving it. The cold days and nights are just the perfect time to increase the heat in our sex lives.

Literally, any hope of getting cold out of our systems will mean heating up the bedroom or using any other warm place you can get, for the purpose of achieving as much fun and warmth as possible out of the season.

The rainy season is one of those seasons that give people, that extra turn-on for some action in between bed sheets.

Below are important reasons why everybody should wait for this special season of love.