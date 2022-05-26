Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has said Parliament is financially unstable resulting in the affairs of the House not being able to run properly.

According to him, the Ministry of Finance is broke hence not releasing funds to parliament to cater for its activities.

“We don’t have any releases from the ministry of finance for us to run parliament,” he said.

This, he said during the 3rd sitting of the 2nd meeting of the 2nd session of the 8th parliament, on May 26, 2022.

He also mentioned that Parliament is currently run on previous arrears.

“What many of you don’t know is that we’ve been running parliament on some arrears of last year and so it’s not easy,” he disclosed.

Mr. Bagbin indicated that Parliament is faced with a lot of challenges due to financial crises.

“Almost all our machines are down except one and the previous Parliament has made efforts to try and get replacements,” he noted.

“We are not getting the necessary financial support to buy new ones even though the board has given approval, we are seriously forcing funding and it is not there,” he added.

He further appealed to the finance ministry to give parliament the necessary support they need in running its affairs.

“I think the ministry of finance should not treat parliament like a ministry or MDA. This is an arm of government, we are not part of the MMDAs,” he stated.