Musician and pundit on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz show, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has slammed rapper Edem over his claim that some companies wanted to pay him less due to his ethnic background.

In his view, Edem is pushing a tribal agenda in the entertainment industry.

Mr. Logic said until Edem backs his allegation with evidence and mention the names of the supposed companies, it must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

That sounds like a tribal freak to me. What is Ewe? Edem is my guy, but I don’t like that thing he put out. I want him to understand that there is nothing like Ewe, Kwahu or Ashanti, Mr Logic told the host, Sammy Forson.

