Accra floods: Rains break school wall at Ahtoo Montessori; creates gullies on street

A private school in Accra, Ahtoo Montessori is amongst the list of structures, affected by the heavy downpour which occurred on Tuesday, May 24,2022.

The school, which is located around Kokomlemle, had a part of its wall broken with deep gullies created in the streets in front of the school.

But according to undisclosed sources in the school, this did not affect the school’s daily routines.

A shot of the school’s broken wall, caused by the rain on May 24

Meanwhile, the Kaneshie Polyclinic, a health facility in the Okaikwei South Constituency, has been compelled to shut operations, following a heavy downpour, which affected some areas within the Accra metropolis on Tuesday.

A shot of the gullies created on the street in front of the school

The rains, which began on Monday evening lasted for several hours, amidst loud thunderstorms and boisterous winds.

A shot of the destruction along the school’s stretch

This led to severe flooding in many homes and streets, leavings some residents homeless.

According to reports received by JoyNews, business activities at major trading centres in Accra began late on Tuesday morning, as traders and some owners had to clean their wet premises, which had been soaked by the rains.

The Kaneshie Polyclinic, was amongst many health facilities, which were adversely affected by the downpour on Tuesday.

Here are photos from the hospital