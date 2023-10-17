The Western Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), has arrested 31 alleged prostitutes and human traffickers within the region.

The suspects were arrested for their notorious activities in the Ellembelle District and Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region.

The Service in a press release said the suspects were arrested following a two-day intelligence-led operation.

The suspects were arrested at their various hideouts including drinking bars and makeshift structures within the Essiama enclave.

The suspects are aged between 22 and 37 years.

“In all, the over 30 hours of sustained operation saw to the arrest of 28 suspected prostitutes, including two nursing mothers. The other suspects were the two suspected Traffickers, Ndubueze Okereke, 37 years and his wife, Ifeoma Okereke, 35 years, all Nigerians except Kofo Bekoe, who is a Ghanaian and the host of a suspected trafficking syndicate.”

“This particular operation was planned and successfully carried out with the support from the authorities of the above-mentioned assemblies, owing to the growing concerns of the nefarious activities, especially by some of the foreign nationals within the said communities, and the impunity with which the brothel operated,” the GIS stated.

The statement added that, the search conducted as part of the investigations revealed that all the suspects entered the country illegally and therefore were without passports or any other travel identification documents.

The statement concluded that, further search of them and the premises exposed packs of used and unused condoms, especially in the rooms.

