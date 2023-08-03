President Nana Akufo-Addo has insisted that the winner of the Ghana Premier League must have their players in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

His statement comes after Medeama SC paid a courtesy visit to the Jubilee House on Wednesday, July 2.

Medeama SC officially presented their Ghana Premier League trophy to President Akufo-Addo Addo.

Following the visit of the Yellow and Mauve team, President Akufo-Addo insisted that he struggles to understand why the Premier League-winning team does not find its players in the senior national team, the Black Stars.

According to him, it is about time handlers of the national team consider including players from the Ghana Premier League winning team.

President Akufo-Addo also offered GHC1m to Medeama SC ahead of their Africa campaign.

The Tarkwa-based club will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League campaign following their Premier League.

Medeama SC will take on Nigerian side Remo Stars in the preliminary round of games later this month.

Evans Adotey and his charges will host Remo Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium on August 20 before travelling to Abuja for the return leg.

It is unknown if Chris Hughton will include local players in his squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final round of qualifiers against the Central African Republic (CAR) in September.