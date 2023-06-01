Promising Ghana winger, Ernest Nuamah has been crowned the best player of the Spring in the Danish Super Liga.

12 coaches in the Super Liga unanimously voted for the young winger following his impressive performance with FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old has scored 15 goals for Nordsjaelland in all competitions this season, in addition to providing four assists.

Nuamah recently earned his debut Black Stars call-up following his incredible performance with the Black Meteors.

The exciting winger has progressed from being the sixth-best player in the league during Autumn to securing the top spot on the list with only a few games remaining in this remarkable campaign.

Andreas Schjelderup, who claimed the best player title in Autumn, delivered the award to the talented winger through a video message due to his current commitments with his new club, Bodo, in Norway.

Speaking from his Norwegian base, Schjelderup said, “Hi guys, it’s been a pleasure following all of you over the past month. I miss you all so much, and I just wanted to drop by and congratulate Ernest ‘Nana Messi’ Nuamah on winning the Player of the Spring award, voted for by all the managers. You’ve taken on some significant responsibilities with penalties, and you’ve executed them very well. I thoroughly enjoy watching you play.”

Ernest Nuamah er Forårets Profil 2023🤩



Tipsbladet har bedt cheftrænerne i de 12 3F Superliga-klubber om at kåre Forårets Profil, og valget faldt på den 19-årige FCN-angriber🥇



Vi fik derfor en helt særlig person til at breake nyheden 🇳🇴📺🐯

Kæmpe tillykke, @Nana_Nuamah10#sldk pic.twitter.com/ZjD7Hf3gaD — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) June 1, 2023

Expressing his gratitude, Nuamah acknowledged his teammates and coaches for their invaluable support in helping him excel at the club.

“First of all, I want to thank everybody—my teammates and coaches—for this incredible season. We’ve come together as a team, and it wasn’t just me. I’m proud of the team and what we’ve accomplished this season,” he said.

Nuamah is expected to make the Black Meteors squad for the CAF U-23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Morocco next year.