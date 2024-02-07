Brighton & Hove Albion has secured a deal with FC Nordsjaelland to sign Ghanaian winger, Ibrahim Osman.

The 19-year-old, who has been on the radar of several clubs, has opted to join Brighton, with the agreement set to see him make the move in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Brighton successfully negotiated an offer of approximately €19.5 million with the Danish top-flight outfit Nordsjaelland. Osman has undergone a medical examination in preparation for the official confirmation of the transfer.

🚨🔵 Ibrahim Osman will sign contract as new Brighton player in the next hours.



Understand Nordsjælland will receive €19.5m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons.



Deal will also include 10% sell-on clause.



Contract will be valid until June 2029.



Here we go 🇬🇭 pic.twitter.com/xJWtmH97dP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 7, 2024

Osman, who has already accumulated 27 appearances for Nordsjaelland since his debut last season, brings promising talent to Brighton, having scored two goals during his tenure.

Originally from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, Osman transitioned to Nordsjaelland, making his senior debut for the Danish club in February 2023.

In choosing Brighton, Osman follows in the footsteps of Ivorian forward, Simon Adingra, who also began his career at the Right to Dream Academy before moving to Nordsjaelland.

His departure marks the latest exit of a talented graduate from the Right to Dream academy, following the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah in recent years.

Notably, Osman’s transfer places him as the second most expensive departure from the club, trailing only behind Nuamah, who departed last summer.

Throughout the current season, Osman has showcased his prowess with four goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Nordsjaelland across all competitions.