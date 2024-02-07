Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has raised an alarm on the huge monetary demands that are made by delegates and party executives from MPs and candidates seeking to enter Parliament.

The Majority leader is worried if this situation does not stop, the country’s democracy will be at risk.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals that some party executives demand cars and landed properties from them before the primaries.

The Majority leader said such incidents of vote-buying, which come with demands for cars and lands during elections in the country, must be totally condemned.

He made this known during a leadership engagement with the Parliamentary Press Corps.

He added that, it would be unwise for MPs who failed to secure victory in their parliamentary primaries to exhibit apathy towards parliamentary business.

“My own proposition is that the parties should introspect and perhaps scrap this thing as it is in established democracies. If we want to continue to live with this communist arrangement then, we will perhaps have to go further downstream to enable every card-bearing member of the party to vote” the Majority leader added.

