The video that led to the interdiction of Chief Inspector Benjamin Doe Kuwornu has gone viral on social media.

The interdiction was initiated to facilitate a thorough investigation into allegations of misconduct against him.

In a video, Chief Inspector Kuwornu, stationed at Assin Fosu in the Central Region, is seen addressing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at a beer bar.

He called the President “incompetent” for collapsing the economy.

“Mr President, I want to meet you because I have a discussion. We are saying Mr President, you are destroying our nation, Mr President you have destroyed our nation and as part as our demonstration as a police officer, I want to meet you one-on-one to tell you to your face that you are really incompetent and you are not managing the state resources in the interest of the nation,” he stated.

The angry Police officer accused the President Akufo-Addo of crippling state pillars and charged the leaders of the security services to speak up.

Chief Inspector Kuwornu justified his conduct saying he wants to be a citizen not a spectator.

“Because we have a role to play; we have a charge to keep. Is it not the President who said that we must be citizens not spectators?” he questioned.

Watch video below

ALSO READ:

Manhyia drops list of prominent Asante chiefs who died alongside 4,000…

Amasaman accident: Truck driver arrested

Common core curriculum: Science students to skip Core Maths, Integrated Science