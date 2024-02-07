The Manhyia Palace in Kumasi has received the first batch of looted objects and artefacts from the American Museum.

The Palace is expected to receive another batch from the British Museum on Thursday, February 08, this year.

The returned artefacts would be presented to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, on Thursday, February 08, this year, during a durbar of chiefs and people of Asanteman (Ashante Kingdom).

This would mark the 150th anniversary of the Sagrenti War, which culminated in the burning of the Manhyia Palace and the looting of golden ornaments and other artefacts from the palace by soldiers of the British colonialists.

Mr Osei Bonsu Sarfo Kantanka, a Monarchical historian attached to the Manhyia Palace, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that the return of some of the looted artefacts was very significant since it marked a turning point in the Anglo-Asante history.

He said the items would be loaned to the palace for three years and if well managed, the duration could be extended for another year.

Mr Sarfo Kantanka said aside from their significance in portraying the creativity of their ancestors to present and future generations, some of the artefacts also portrayed the soul and spirit of Asanteman.

He indicated that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II would sit in state during the ‘Kuntunkuni’ durbar on February 08, at the Manhyia palace to receive the items.

The Sagrenti War, which was fought in 1874, led to the burning and looting of the Manhyia palace of the then Asantehene Kofi Karikari, by British soldiers and the death of many Asante people.

The war was caused by three major factors: colonial competition, control over trade routes, and ethnic and religious tension.

ALSO READ:

Common core curriculum: Science students to skip Core Maths, Integrated Science

Stonebwoy paid GH₵169,000 not GH₵ 70,000 – Sam George exposes NSA [Video]

Multitudes swarm airport to welcome Mercy Asiedu after death hoax