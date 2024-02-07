The Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi will see an array of its mega musical stars in a concert on May 10, 2024 as part of the Silver Jubilee of the enstoolment of the overlord of the Asante people, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

This anniversary celebration marks 25 years since the Otumfuo ascended the throne as the 16th Asantehene.

In a line-up of activities for the celebration mentions plans to assemble all the great musicians of Asanteman for a concert.

“A mega musical concert will be held in Kumasi. We will see our great Asante musicians perform,” a brochure of the line-up states.

The celebration which started on February 6, 2024 with a re-enactment of the Sagrenti War will end on November 24, 2024.

A scene from the re-enactment of the Sagrenti War by the Kyerematen Players, Anokye Playhouse, Palace Players & Amammereso Agofomma

Other activities in the Year-old celebration include a religious feast for traditional priests in Asanteman, 75th birthday celebration of the Otumfuo, Grand Silver Jubilee Durbar, a clean-up exercise, a feast for other other ethnic groups domiciled in Asanteman, a non denominational thanksgiving service and a public lecture to mark the 100th anniversary in commemoration of the return of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I from Seychelles Island.

The Asante Kingdom, rich in culture and tradition can boast of legions of creatives including some of the great musicians the country has ever produced.

Agya Koo Nimo, Akwasi Ampofo Adjei, Amakye Dede, Okyeame Kwame, Quophi Okyeame, Kwaku Gyasi, King Paluta, Diana Asamoah, Diana Hamilton, Flowking Stone, Amerado, are some musicians who hail from Asanteman.

Even though it is currently unknown which specific musicians will be on the bill for concert, the celebration of Otumfuo’s 25th anniversary is expected to throw light on the Asante culture as well us attract tourist from other countries.

MORE: