Ghana attacker, Ernest Nuamah has been nominated for the CAF Young Player of The Year Award.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker earned the nomination following his fine performance during the 2022/23 football season and the ongoing campaign.

The Black Stars winger will have to beat off competition from Alio (Senegal), Souleymane, Gift Orban (Nigeria), Bilal El Khannouss (Morocco), Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco), Pape Diop (Senegal), Papa Amadou Diallo), Lamine Camara (Senegal), Amara Diuf (Senegal), and Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso),

The 20-year-old gained prominence during his first full season in European football with Nordsjaelland last season, where he scooped three prestigious awards.

He bagged the Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (chosen by coaches), and Player of the Season (selected by fellow players) in the Danish top-flight last campaign.

The highly-rated attacker racked up 15 goals and provided 4 assists in 34 games for Nordjaelland. His impressive performance did not go unnoticed as he secured a big-money move to French giants, Olympique Lyon in the summer window.

Nuamah made his debut for the Black Stars in June, coming on as a substitute when Ghana played Madagascar in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. He has since established himself as a regular, scoring three goals for the national team.

He also showcased his skills at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, contributing a goal in three games.

Per a statement released by CAF, the ceremony will be held on Monday, December 11, 2023, in the city of Marrakesh, Morocco.

Below are the nominees for the 2023 CAF Young Player of the Year award:

Dango Ouattara (Burkina Faso and Bournemouth)

Souleymane Alio (Burkina Faso and New Stars)

Ernest Nuamah (Ghana & Olympique Lyonnais)

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli (Morocco and Betis)

Bilal El Khannous (Morocco and Genk)

Gift Orban (Nigeria and KAA Gent)

Lamine Camara (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz)

Pape Amadou Diallo (Senegal and Generation Foot/Metz)

Pape Demba Diop (Senegal and Zulte Waregem)

Amara Diouf (Senegal and Generation Foot)