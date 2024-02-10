Premier League club, Brighton & Hove Albion, has officially secured the signing of Ibrahim Osman from FC Nordsjaelland.

Osman will link up with his new squad at the culmination of the ongoing season.

Following the confirmation of the signing of the 19-year-old, Brighton’s technical director David Weir said, “We’re looking forward to the opportunity of working with Ibrahim.

“He’s a young and exciting prospect, but for now it’s important that we give him the space to focus fully on Nordsjaelland, where he is enjoying a good season.

“Once the current season is over and he’s had the opportunity to rest during the summer, we will bring him into our environment where he will get the time and support he needs to settle here in England.”

The promising attacker has committed to a contract running until June 2029 with the Seagulls.

Before sealing the deal with Brighton, Osman was heavily linked with a transfer to West Ham United during the January transfer window. However, the anticipated move failed to materialize before the window’s closure.

Osman’s journey to Brighton began when he joined FC Nordsjaelland from Ghana’s esteemed Right to Dream academy in January 2023. He follows in the footsteps of Simon Adingra, an Ivory Coast international who traversed a similar path to Albion.

Throughout the current campaign, Osman has showcased his talent with 29 appearances for the Danish side, tallying four goals and contributing five assists.

Joining a lineage of talent departing from the Right to Dream academy, including Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah, Osman stands as the latest prospect to make his mark.

His transfer marks one of the most significant departures from the club, second only to Nuamah’s departure last summer.