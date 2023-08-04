Ghana legend, Mohammed Polo, says players in the Ghana Premier League are not good enough to meet the standard of playing for the Black Stars.

In recent times, players in the local topflight have struggled to make their way into the senior national team.

In the last national team call-up, former Bechem United striker, Hafiz Konkoni was the only local-based player to earn a call-up under Chris Hughton.

Mohammed Polo, a former star for Hearts of Oak, said the local players are not good enough to compete for the Black Stars.

“The quality of players in the Ghana Premier League cannot meet the requirements of the Black Stars. Unless we resort to the European leagues for players outside of Ghana,” he told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

Ghana’s next match will be against the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers next month. A call-up is expected to be announced soon.

The game has been scheduled to be staged at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7.