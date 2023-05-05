Assistant coach of the Black Stars, Mas-ud Didi Dramani, believes the presence of national team coaches at league centres have had a positive impact on players.

Chris Hughton, who signed a 21-month deal as the head coach of the senior national team, assured that he will monitor the Ghana Premier League.

The 64-year-old together with Didi have since been seen at some league centres both in the top flight and in the lower tier throughout the current season.

Speaking in an interview, the former Asante Kotoko coach emphasised the critical importance of the requisite attention it warrants.

“I think the most important aspect of football is that, once we are still holders in the industry, we need to give it that attention and the respect it deserves,” Didi told Citi Sports.

“I try as much as possible to observe as many football matches as I can, not only the Betpawa Premier League but also to watch the division one and other divisions as well.

“I try to go to the grassroots level and see more football.

“I think our presence will influence positively and also serve as a huge inspiration to the many players and others to be part of this industry,” he added.

Hughton first watched Great Olympics v Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium before watching Black Meteors v Algeria at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The former Premier League manager also watched Asante Kotoko v Medeama SC at the same venue before watching Dreams FC at Dawu in an FA Cup game. He has also watched a game at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale all alongside Didi Dramani.

