The matchday 30 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League kick-off at the various stadia across the country from Saturday through to Monday.

At the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Saturday, Tamale City will be hoping their recent fine form intact when they host King Faisal with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, struggling Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium will host Bibiani Gold Stars. The Porcupine Warriors will be hoping to return to winning ways after dropping last weekend.

Relegation-threatened Great Olympics at the Red Bull Arena at Sogakope will host bottom-placed Kotoku Royals.

Real Tamale United will tackle Dreams FC at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park will welcome Accra Lions.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, FC Samartex 1996 who were beaten in Bechem will hope to return to winning ways when they host Hearts of Oak.

Legon Cities at the El-Wak Stadium will host Nsoatreman FC.

Medeama SC, who 3rd on the league log will host 2nd placed team, Bechem United at Akoon Park in the final game on Sunday.

The games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park in Dormaa will host Karela United, Kick-off is at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: