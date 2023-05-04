Karela United winger, Philip Flamini, has been remanded by the Ellembelle District Court in the Western Region for alleged defilement.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have defiled a 13-year-old girl at the team’s club house at Edwakpole, a suburb of Aiyinase in the Ellembelle District.

According to Jonas Kabutey, the Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, the suspect allegedly confessed to defiling the young girl at the court hearing. He alleged that the victim lured him into committing the act.

“At the Court, he confessed to defiling the girl. He alleges the victim rather lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded to reappear a week later,” he told Takoradi-based Connect FM.

According to Mr Kabutey, who doubles as the Paralegal of Western Region, the victim is currently undergoing counselling at his office to overcome the trauma.

“She tells me that they live opposite the club house and on that particular day of the incident, her parents were not at home so the suspect lured her to his room and subjected her to that indecent act. He even tore her dresses and refused to listen to her pleas,” he indicated.

Wofa Boah, the father of the victim, indicated that someone saw the player luring her daughter into his room and reported the case to him.

“I was informed about the incident by someone because I was not home on that particular day. My daughter also confirmed it to me and medical examinations have suggested she has developed cuts on her private part. I’m pained because I never expected this to happen to me. I want the law to take its natural course,” he indicated.

The suspect has been remanded to reappear in court a week later.

