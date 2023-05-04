An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Okaikoi Central constituency is promising to win the seat for the party in the 2024 general election.

Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu said he has the magic wand to win the seat for the opposition party which lost it since 1996.

The Okaikoi Central parliamentary seat is currently being occupied by the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The incumbent Member of Parliament, Patrick Yaw Boamah, who will be seeking his fourth term in Parliament, is a force to be reckoned with.

But Baba Sadiq in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said wining the seat will be cool chop if elected candidate

The former 3 Media Networks Chief Executive Officer explained that he resonates well with the various voting blocs in the constituency, especially the youth.

“We’ve got the Akan bloc, the Ga-Adangbe bloc, the Ewe bloc, and the Muslim-Zongo-Northern bloc, and for the NDC to win in Okaikoi Central, it will need a candidate that resonates with these four blocs. The Akan voting bloc has been one of the hard-to-reach blocs for the NDC in the constituency, but I resonate very well with the bloc,” he stated.

Baba Sadiq urged NDC delegates to vote massively for him to win the seat for NDC in 2024. “NDC in Okaikoi Central needs someone with the right mindset to win the seat in 2024,” he added.